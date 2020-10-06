Millie almost quit acting after not getting role in 'GOT'



'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown almost left acting after she couldn't get hold of a role in 'Game of Thrones'.The actor confessed the news on an episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', reported by Variety.The actor became "very disheartened" by the Hollywood and television industry, which she accused is "just full of rejection 24/7.""I feel like you do get a lot of noes before you get a yes," she explained of the casting process, adding that she was auditioning for "anything really" at the time.The star- who currently stars in the Netflix film Enola Holmes - said she auditioned for Game of Thrones, which was a role she "really wanted."





"I got a no for that and then that's when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult,'" she told Fallon.After nearly quitting her career as an actress, Brown said she had her "last kind of go" at a "Netflix show called Montauk," which later became 'Stranger Things'. "I auditioned and two months later they got back to us and said, 'Hey we'd love to Skype with you' and I Skyped with them and the rest is history," she said with a smile."Montauk was definitely the one that kind of gave me that hope of doing it all again," Brown added.





Leave Your Comments