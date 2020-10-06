Idris, Cena to star in action movie 'Head of State'



'The Suicide Squad' duo Idris Elba and John Cena are coming together for Amazon's action movie 'Head of State.' The plot of the movie is still kept under wraps, but reports are suggesting that Elba and Cena will play a mismatched odd couple in a '90s-style action movie that finds them caught in a high-stakes, high-octane situation, reported by Deadline.







According to the source by 'Deadline,' the movie pitch sounds similar to that of a mix between Air Force One and Hobbs & Shaw. Interesting details about the movie is that Amazon bought the rights to the movie following a pitch by screenwriter Harrison Query and producers Peter Safran. The contract was finalized by signing a deal worth high-six and low-seven figures for the rising scribe. The Safran Company is prepping sequels to 'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' and 'Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' in the line.







