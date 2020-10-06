Published:  03:01 AM, 06 October 2020

Sofia Vergara highest-paid actress in world: Forbes

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has topped the Forbes list of the highest paid actresses in the world, leading a charge by small-screen talent in a year when movie theaters have gone dark, the magazine said.

Vergara -- who is also now a judge on 'America's Got Talent' -- earned a whopping $43 million in the past 12 months in salary and endorsements. She moved up from second place last year.The 48-year-old Colombia-born actress earned $500,000 an episode for the final season of Emmy-winning Modern Family, which wrapped up earlier this year.




