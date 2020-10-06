Naim, Shabnaz's 26yrs of togetherness



Naim-Shabnaz is one of the ideal star couple in Bangladeshi cinema scene. The audience is always interested to see them on the movie screen. If Naim-Shabnaz ever encounters an audience somewhere in the course of life, the audience requests them to return to the cinema.







In the midst of this genuine love of the audience, Naim-Shabnaz is constantly rediscovering themselves. But Naim-Shabnaz said the two have no plans to return to cinema at the moment. Both are now busy with their lives and with their two children Namira and Mahadia because both are studying abroad in Canada. Meanwhile, on October 5, Naim-Shabnaz has turned 26 years of their married life.





Shabnaz said that there was no special arrangement around the day due to Coronavirus. However, the day will be celebrated with domestic arrangements, said Shabnaz. Until 1994, Naim-Shabnaz's 'Chadni', 'Sonia', 'Dil', 'BisherBashi', 'ChokheChokhe', 'Anutapto' and 'Love' were very popular among the viewers.







These movies were very popular movies at that time and Naim-Shabnaz was also a very popular as a couple. Naim married Shabnaz on October 5, 1994. Naim and Shabnaz's love affair deepened when they acted in the movie 'BisherBashi' directed by ShafiulAzam. Naim said, "The name of Shabnaz's character in this movie was "Moyna". From then until today I call her Moyna. Alhamdulillah we are pretty good.







Millions of thanks to God that He has kept us healthy and well. God has blessed our two children. We ask for prayers from everyone." Shabnaz said, "As Naim has always been by my side, so have I been by his side. We have built a beautiful life, a happy family. By the grace of God, we are the parents of two proud children. I am proud to say that this is the reason why Namira and Mahadia are studying abroad with their own merits and with their own signatures. I seek blessings of all for them."

