Mahi in web series 'Morichika'



Popular film actress Mahiya Mahi is working in web series title 'Morichika'. It is directed by ShihabShaheen, the well-known 'ChuyeDile Mon' director.The director posted a picture of the shooting on his Facebook on October 3. However, no one concerned have opened their mouth about this, it is known from close sources that the shooting of the web series has been going on in different locations of Dhaka for the last few days.





According to sources, in addition to Mahiya Mahi, Siam, Farhan Ahmed Jovan and FarzanaRikta are also starring in this series. However, so far only Siam has taken part in the shooting of this web series. Multiple sources have confirmed that Mahi will take part in the shooting next week.





When contacted, ShihabShaheen, he said that he did not want to comment on the matter. And in a few days, the production company will officially inform everyone. It is learned that the web series will be released on OTT platform 'Chorki' after the shooting.

