Call for business-friendly atmosphere in Rajshahi

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandoker addressing a meeting highlighting the importance of promoting investment and business sector on Monday. -BSS



Highlighting the importance of promoting investment and business sector speakers at a participatory discussion on Monday unequivocally called for ensuring a business-friendly atmosphere for substantial and sustainable development of the trade and business sector everywhere in Rajshahi division.





They viewed that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to flourish the business sector through establishing a business-friendly atmosphere. So, all the public and private sectors concerned should come forward and work together to supplement the government endeavors of balanced development of the country.





They came up with the observation while addressing the meeting of Rajshahi Divisional Investment and Business Development Assistance Committee at the office conference hall of Deputy Commissioner. Divisional Commissioner's Office and Rajshahi Divisional Office of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) jointly organized the meeting attended by most of the members of the committee.







Chaired by Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandoker, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Additional Commissioner Jakir Hossain, BIDA Divisional Director AKM Benjamin Riazi, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil, Assistant General Manager of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank Shawkat Shahidul Islam, Industrialist Liakat Ali and Editor of Daily Sonar Desh Akbarul Hassan Millat.



Commissioner Humayun Kabir Khandoker said collaborative efforts of all government and non-government entities have become indispensable for boosting investments in the Rajshahi region for infusing dynamism into its economy.





He mentioned that investment in the existing potential sectors is very important for generating employment opportunities side by side with improving the living and livelihood condition of people. All the investment related services should be simplified and expeditedso that the people concerned can derive total benefits of those.







Humayun Kabir urged the committee members to extend their whole-hearted cooperation towards need-based training and bank-loan for the sake of creation of entrepreneurs in each district of the division.Reminding the investment issue as one of the Prime Minister's ten special initiatives he stressed the need of devising ways and means on how to boost the sector through creating more investment in all the potential fields.





Reviewing the existing problems with regard to setting up local enterprises and possible solutions to those, he sought the cooperation of all the authorities concerned for a flourishing industrial sector.He dwelt on various issues like trade and business, industry, agriculture, power supply, import and export, SME development and expansion and bank interest rate.





Highlighting the enormous potential of establishing agro-processing industry, the commissioner said the business promotion organisations could extend financial and technical support to this sector for proper utilization of the agro-products.Referring to the agriculture sector, he observed that surplus production of vegetables and other seasonal fruits could be utilised properly through setting up agro-based export-processing zones in the region.





