bKash launches anti-money laundering solution



Mobile financial service provider, bKash launched anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism (AML&CFT) solution "AML360" to monitor real time transactions of channel partners such as agents, distributors, merchants and aggregators.A bKash statement said on Monday that the automated solution incorporated first ever in the country would make transactions more transparent, accountable, safe and risk-free.







The AML360 solution would also make collaboration process more dynamic among Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)) and other organizations. bKash Chief external and corporate affairs officer Major General (retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam said, "We are pledge-bound to follow the guidelines of BFIU and other concerned authorities to prevent money laundering in Bangladesh."

