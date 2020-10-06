Speakers for fourth industrial revolution



Speakers at a webinar in the capital stressed the need for prioritizing long-term policy, modernization of education, infrastructure development, industry-academia collaboration and skills for taking advantage of the 4th industrial revolution.The fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is crucial for prosperity in business and will open new opportunities for Bangladesh, speakers have said. They said a multilateral approach was needed to introduce and adopt the fourth industrial revolution in the country.





They were addressing a webinar titled "Post-Covid-19: Challenges and Opportunities for Entrepreneurship and Employment in the Context of Current Status of Skill Development and Readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Sub-episode 3)." It was jointly organized by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and France Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFB). 4IR is significant to address challenges and is equipped with opportunities, said Planning Minister MA Mannan, who was the chief guest. "





It will flourish with innovation, investment and growth in line with the sustainable development goals [SDGs]," he said, adding that collective efforts of academia, industry and the government are needed to avail 4IR. While presenting the keynote, Professor Dr Mehdi Anwar of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Connecticut said the challenges in Bangladeshi industries created by cyber-enabled 4IR and the Covid-19 pandemic require a clear understanding.





Industries need to be re-oriented and adopt online platforms to remain globally competitive, he said. Through establishing relevant communications and related infrastructure, as well as generating a qualified workforce, industries can enhance the Internet of Things (IoT), automation, deep learning, and machine learning, he added.







President of CCIFB Syed Mahmudul Huq said the pandemic had put stress on individuals, enterprises and societies; this forced them to use different tools of 4IR. Therefore, by deploying tools like artificial intelligence, big data and other emerging technologies, we could create new products, new industries and new jobs, he added.







Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh ambassador to the Netherlands, emphasized the importance of piloting a few 4IR initiatives in the form of start-ups - including e-commerce, e-learning, e-agriculture, smart grid, and smart logistics - to demonstrate results and build confidence.Bida should conduct studies on 4IR to boost the country's competitiveness in business and logistics, he said.







Emeritus Professor Satya Prasad Majumder, vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, said, "We need to establish a network of universities and industries to promote innovation, address local and global challenges, and generate a qualified workforce."Dr Rashid Hamid, team leader of the United Nations 4IR Study, said 4IR requires a resilient and advanced internet infrastructure, and implementation of appropriate policies.







