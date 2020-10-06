Taskin stars with ball in second two-day intra-squad match

Bangladesh Paceman Taskin Ahmemd celebrating a wicket during the second two-day intra-squad match between Ottis Gibson XI and Ryan Cook XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. -BCB



Paceman Taskin Ahmemd hogged the limelight with his pace and bounces while Imrul Kayes and Mahmudullah hit fifty in the opening day of the second two-day intra-squad match between Ottis Gibson XI and Ryan Cook XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday.





At the close of the rain-marred opening day, Ottis Gibson XI could manage 248 for eight with Mosaddek Hossain (29) was not out. Ottis Gibson XI lost two wickets in the morning session with Taskin showed fearsome pace with new ball. Taskin Ahmed, who has a great rhythm, was on fire with the ball. At the beginning of the first session, opener Saif Hasan was caught and bowled for 7 runs. Nazmul Hossain Shanto became Taskin's second victim as he was caught by Yasir Chowdhury Rabbi for two runs. Imrul and Mahmudullah however recovered the early damage and turned the score into respectable total during lunch.







Both scored fifty. Mahmudullah scored the second highest 56 runs for the team. He also raised the possibility of a big innings. But seamer Saif Uddin however dashed the dream as he had Mahmudullah with a good bouncer. His fellow seamer Al Amin Hossain sent back another set batsman Liton Das for 44 runs.





Top scorer Imrul (60) who was mediocre in the first two-day match of the two-match series hosted by the BCB, roared back with willow on Monday. He enriched his innings excellently in a great Test mood.He looked undefeated with his batting approach in the morning session by playing shots all around the ground. He is looking to reach century but he was finally beaten by Taskin. Taskin finished 3 for 44 runs in his 11 over spell.







Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was in search for the consistency. He worked hard during quarantine and individual practice hosted by BCB. However his hard working paid off. His proved his worth in the first match. Even he bowled better among other pacers on Monday in Mirpur. The world had already noticed how dangerous he could be for a batsman when he remains consistent but unfortunately that consistency was seen very few times. That's why Taskin he is working hard for his fitness because only a fit bowler could land the ball at his desired place.





Earlier Tamim was included in the Ryan Cook XI, led by Test skipper Mominul Haque. The other team-Ottis Gibson XI is lead by Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Tamim missed the first game due to his niggles.The match is a part of preparation ahead of the domestic season. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is currently devising a plan to bring back domestic cricket to the ground after the postponement of the Sri Lanka tour over the quarantine period issue between the BCB and Sri Lanka Cricket.





The two teams had already played one two-day game, which ended in a draw after Mominul Haque struck a century. Ottis Gibson XI, named after fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson was bowled out for 230, after a devastating bowling show of Taskin Ahmed who scalped three wickets. He was ably supported by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam who also claimed three wickets. Mominul Haque didn't show any rust in his batting in his 117 before being rested as Ryan Cook XI, named after fielding coach Ryan Cook ended the second and final day on 248-5.





