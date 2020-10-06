10 shops, jute godown gutted in Rajbari fire









At least 10 shops and a jute warehouse were gutted in a fire at a market in Rajbari district town on Tuesday morning.





Rabiul Islam, station officer of Rajbari Fire Station, said that the fire broke out at Akkash Ali Market in the morning.





On information, two fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after two-hour of frantic effort.





The fire burned down the shops and the warehouse, said the official.





However, the origin of the fire could not be known yet.

