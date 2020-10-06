Noakhali housewife’s molestation: UP member among 2 held





Police arrested two more suspects including a local UP member in a case filed over the horrific torture of a housewife in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district.





With these, six people have so far been arrested in this connection.





The arrestees are --Moazzem Hossain Shohag, member of No 9 ward of Eklshpur union and Saju, 21, son of Lokman of the same union.





Md Harun-Or-Rashid, officer-in-charge of Begumganj Police Station, said police arrested Saju from Shahbagh area in the capital early in the morning and Shohag from No 9 ward of the union.





The OC said that they arrested the UP member following the statement of the victim.





Earlier on Monday night, the victim woman filed a case for attempt to rape accusing nine people.





The victim was allegedly molested by some local miscreants at Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur Union of the upazila last month but the incident came to light after a video of the barbaric incident went viral on the internet.





The miscreants tortured the housewife after undressing her and filmed the video of the incident in Begumganj upazila, sending a shock wave throughout the country.





The victim filed two cases 33 days after the incident accusing nine people on Sunday.





One case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act another under the Pornography Control Act.

