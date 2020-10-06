Dhaka, Washington likely to have talks on telecommunications security





Bangladesh and the USA are likely to have a senior level conversation regarding sharing information on telecommunications security as they move towards further expanding 4G connectivity and developing 5G networks and services.





The issue was discussed during a meeting held between the two countries virtually last week.





The meeting participants encouraged to have such talks and appreciated US technical assistance provided to Bangladesh on laws and policies related to these matters by the US Department of Commerce’s Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP).





They recognized the importance of reliable and secure internet that facilitates trade and communication, according to US Department of State.





The meeting participants also recognized the importance of an innovative digital ecosystem to facilitate the cross-border flow of information and data based on secure and reliable networks.





The virtual meeting was joined by US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach and Adviser for Private Industry and Investment to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Salman F. Rahman with a view to developing a Vision for Advancing U.S.-Bangladesh Economic Partnership.





The two high level dignitaries co-chaired the meeting held last week.





The meeting participants noted that Bangladesh and the United States share the common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all, and expressed hope that the two countries would continue to work together to realize this vision.





The co-chairs recognized the need for bilateral cooperation to help overcome the global economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Both sides expressed their willingness to work together to advance the U.S.-Bangladesh Economic Partnership to facilitate sustainable supply chains and generate more employment contributing to stronger ties between the two friendly countries, according to US Department of State.





The meeting participants recognized that fast economic recovery would necessitate new forms of protection for the workforces and populations, including women and children, and that these changes would require enhanced bilateral and global cooperation.





They underscored the importance of further enhancing their cooperation and capabilities for public health preparedness, and recommended that a Joint Public Health Experts Response Group be established by the two Governments.





The group, if formed, would meet urgently and then periodically to find ways for stronger bilateral, regional and global collaboration in terms of medical education, capacity building, primary health care and adolescent health.





Both sides noted that the knowledge gaps related to COVID-19 may be minimized by sharing strategies using the Joint Public Health Experts Response Group.

