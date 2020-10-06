DMP arrests 59 for selling, consuming drugs in city





Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 59 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in the last 24 hours till 6am today.





The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6am on Monday.





A total of 2,550 pieces of yaba tablets, over 153 grams of heroin, 1,005 bottles of Phensidyl and 3.65-kg of cannabis were recovered from the arrested persons’ possession, said a DMP press release here.





A total of 36 cases were filed with different police stations under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards.-BSS

