Criminals behind Noakhali incident await quick legal action: Minister









Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday said legal action will be taken soon against the criminals involved in torturing and sexually humiliating a woman in Noakhali.





“The criminals await immediate legal action,” said the minister while talking to reporters at the Bangladesh Secretariat.





Describing the incident as a heinous act, he said, “We’ve swung into action as soon as we received the information. Almost all the culprits have already been arrested.”





The minister said all the culprits behind the rape incident at MC College in Sylhet have been arrested by law enforcement agencies.





Flawless investigation reports will be submitted both in the Noakhali and MC College cases so that the accused get the toughest punishment, said Asaduzzaman.





Asked why action has been taken one month after the incident, the minister said, “We take action whenever we get information. Victims often don’t want to report such incidents. Even then, law enforcers have taken action immediately after receiving information.”





He said justice is being ensured in every case. “There’s no injustice anywhere.”





In Noakhali, miscreants tortured a housewife after undressing her and filmed the video of the incident in Begumganj upazila, sending a shock wave throughout the country.





The victim filed two cases 33 days after the incident accusing nine people on Sunday.





One case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act another under the Pornography Control Act.

