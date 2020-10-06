Three children drown in Rajshahi









Three children drowned in two separate ponds in the district today.





According to police and local sources, the deceased were identified as Ayrin Banu, 12, daughter of Anisur Rahman and Jisha Khatun, 9, daughter of Ziarul Haque, both of South Bakhrabaj area under Belghoria Police Station and Joy Sutradhar, 10, son of Jibon Sutradhar of Mistripara area under Charghat Police Station.





Zillur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Belghoria Police Station, said Ayrin and Jisha went to a nearby pond for bathing at 11 am but, somehow, they

drowned.





Being informed by locals, a rescue team from Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defense recovered the babies and sent them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where the attending doctors declared them dead.





On the other hand, Joy fell into a nearby pond suddenly while he was playing beside the pond. The neighbors found his floating body this noon.





