Awareness program observed for safe roads

A program with a view to raise awareness among people about safe safety has been observed in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.







At the initiative of Khatihata Highway Police Station, a rally was staged against plying of CNG-run autorickswas, three wheelers locally known as Nosimon, Korimon and Bhotbhoti, easy bikes, battery-run rickshaws at Bishwa Road intersection on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the upazila on Tuesday morning.







Khatihata Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahbubur Rahman, other officials, forces of the police station and leaders and activists of different transport labor organizations of the district took part at the awareness program conducted by Sergeant Mahmudul Islam.







It was warned from the rally that stern legal actions will be taken violators.

Leave Your Comments