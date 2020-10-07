Importance and significance of World Cotton Day 2020

Area and Cotton Production in the world. Source: ICAC, 2019





Cotton is widely grown and an important cash crop in the world as well as Bangladesh. Cotton is a soft and fluffy staple fiber. The fiber is almost pure cellulose. Cotton is cultivated in tropical and subtropical regions of more than seventy countries of the world, on 33-35 million hectares each year, which represents 2.5% of all cultivated land. More than 100 million families are directly involved in cotton production and produce 25-26 million tons of raw cotton, where average lint production is about 800 kg per hectare. Cotton, unique among agricultural crops, provides food and fibre. Cotton is the major textile fibre used by man in the world and plays a key role in economic and social welfare.







It is grown primarily as a fibre crop, but after the lint, the long twisted unicellular hairs are removed by ginning, the seed can be crushed to extract vegetable oil and protein-rich animal food. More than 100 countries are involved in the export and import of raw cotton. It provides food, animal feed, fibre and fuel. It sustained millions of people for their livelihood at farms, ginning factories, textile mills, edible oil and soap industry etc.





More than 50 million tons of cottonseed is produced every year in the world. Cottonseed is an important source of oilseed. It can be used as feed for livestock or fish. Cottonseed can be crushed in an oil mill to get oil, hulls, meal and linters.





The finest cotton fabric- Moslin once produced in medieval Bengal was famous throughout the world. The cotton for producing Moslin was grown on high lands around Dhaka where most muslin handlooms were located.







The use of natural fibre is reducing day by day. For this reason, the year 2009 was assigned the international year of natural fibres by the UN. Natural fibre industries employ millions of people all over the world, especially in developing countries. As the major non-food commodity natural fibres and their products are processed in many small and large industries and consumers all over the world profit from the provided products.







Last year on 7th October 2019, at the first launch of world cotton day 2019 at the World Trade Organization's Geneva headquarters attracted some seven hundred participants drawn from cotton producing, consuming and trading countries.







This year, 7th October 2020, World Cotton Day is observed to celebrate the global importance of cotton. One of the most important aspects of world cotton day is that it's unique to every country and culture. Stakeholders from the global cotton community will come together on the many advantages of cotton from its qualities as a natural fibre. People benefit from its production, transformation, trade and consumption around the World. World Cotton Day is an opportunity to show the positive impact on cotton. It will continue to have in the future and convince the international community to join the celebration.







The objectives of the World Cotton Day 2020 are to increase preference and demand for cotton and educate key audiences on the benefits and value of cotton, to generate positive media coverage for cotton around the world, gain endorsements from government representatives of important cotton countries, to engage WTO and UN and have World Cotton Day added to official UN calendar, to recruit brands and retailers to promote cotton in their stores or on their websites, to be self-funding and to create events in multiple countries around the world celebrating World Cotton Day.







Through the world cotton day 2020, we want to reach every stakeholder who is the key audience such as producers, mills or manufacturers, brands or retailers, consumers, academicians, researchers, media personnel, NGOs and Government authorities. Producers increase the production of cotton and influence planting choice, mills/manufacturers increase consumption of cotton and production of cotton goods, brands/retailers increase the preference of cotton and influence sourcing decisions, last of all consumers increase demands and preference for cotton.







Academicians educate on the benefits and the value of cotton to create positive perceptions, researchers encourage funding for research to promote continuous improvement and innovation in the cotton industry. Media dispel negative myths about cotton, NGOs educate and develop positive partnerships and last but not least Government authorities support cotton-friendly production and trade policies.







Cotton is produced all over the world and one single ton of cotton provides almost one year-round employment for five people on average. Cotton crop is perfectly suited for regions with an arid climate. Overall, cotton occupies just 2.1 percent of the world's arable land and yet meets 27 percent of the world's textile sector. While cotton fibre is used in textiles and clothing apparel, food products like edible oil are obtained from cotton and its seed is used as animal feed.





Cotton is used by millions every single day across the world and the demand for cotton is expected to rise over the coming years. This hike in demand has increased the need for sustainable cotton. Ways to produce cotton while caring for the environment are at the forefront of conversations in the drive for sustainability. Conventional cotton production currently accounts for 18 percent of worldwide pesticide use and producers of cotton are being poisoned by heavy pesticide use. Sustainable cotton production is the solution to these issues. It reduces the use of hazardous chemicals, uses less water, and reduces poverty for cotton farmers.













The writer is Project Director, Expansion of Cotton Cultivation Project, Cotton Development Board.

Email:

Cotton provides food, feed, fibre and fuel. It contributes to food security by increasing the purchasable power of the farmers. It creates income and employment which has a significant impact on the economic and social aspect. Cotton plays a key role in the national economy of different countries that is why it is called White Gold for many countries of the world. The government and other policymakers should develop positive support to boost cotton production. World Cotton Day, 2020 is an opportunity to show the positive impact on cotton, which will continue to have in the future and convince the international community to join the celebration. So, World Cotton Day has importance and a significant role to all stakeholders.

The writer is Project Director, Expansion of Cotton Cultivation Project, Cotton Development Board.

Email: [email protected]

