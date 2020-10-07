Role of doctors in combating Covid-19





Doctors cast deep upon the citizens of India and Bangladesh. The psychologies of citizens of both nations are similar to each other. Hence their sufferings are more or less the same as because the geographical aspect is also identical. Now at the present juncture when the entire globe is badly suffering from pandemic Covid-19 which has cast deep impact upon in two major South Asian nations India and Bangladesh. The affected citizens of both nations are no doubt badly suffering but the way doctors are treating the Covid-19 patients of India and Bangladesh sparked of million-dollar questions about their securities. Doctors of both nations have rendered indelible services towards the pandemic Covid-19 patients (both positive and negative) in both nations. The ways of precautions they have to undergo goes beyond doubt their integrity and ethics.







At the present juncture when India and Bangladesh are in the midst of severe pandemic Covid-19 the ways, doctors of both nations are rendering services to the common citizens which remain a glaring example of supreme sacrifices from their parts. It is similar situations in both nations that doctors are having difficult moments in eradicating patients who are suffering from Covid-19. Even in Kolkata, India, among the prominent hospitals like Medical College and hospitals in the Central Hub of the city authorities are reluctant to accept patients as there is a severe dearth of seats for the poor and downtrodden sections of the societies. Even if there are vacancies at private hospitals in Kolkata and the rest of the state that costs so skyrocketing high it is not affordable for poor and downtrodden plus middle-class sections of Kolkata, all over the state plus the rest of India.







Only members of rich cum higher middle-class families can bear expensive treatments of Covid-19. Also, there are quite many doctors of the state who are sincerely dedicated to the patient's alleviation of this pandemic Covid-19 ailment but they are less in numbers. Even being dedicated towards sufferers many doctors were in charge of Covid-19 treatment and alleviation have finally succumbed to this pandemic. What a sacrifice by them. Even in Kolkata, India I find many doctors are not able to set out for their private practice in their chambers or any other clinics of the city. But truly speaking dedicated doctors of India and Bangladesh never evade their noble responsibilities towards amelioration of Covid-19 patients all around both nations.







Roles of doctors in combating Covid-19 patients in both India and Bangladesh:







Doctors of both India and Bangladesh are playing prolific roles in combating Covid-19 patients. As this writer hail from India, it is my humble responsibilities to throw light exclusively upon India and in the later stage; I shall give softer touch upon Bangladesh. It is since March 25, entire India was under lockdown due to the occurrence of pandemic Covid-19 which has receded since the month of mid-July 2020. Though complete remission has not taken place still it is a long way to go. However, I give full credence to the roles played by doctors and by nurses. On account of meritorious services by them, some have unfortunately lost their lives. This is extremely unfortunate however Indians have accepted this fate under utter sorrow and grief. However, some of the major roles to be played by both doctors and nurses are stated as follow:







Indian doctors should be more dedicated to the alleviation of those persons who are suffering from pandemic Covid-19.







In the preliminary stage before suffering from Covid-19 even if there is little trace of cough, cold, or even a little bit fever along with lung and chest infection both patients and doctors should cooperate.







" The government of India should undertake special precautions in providing relevant security to doctors and nurses.







" All municipalities of India should make the hygiene neat and clean.







" Citizens along with doctors and nurses should wear masks along with constant usages of sanitizers.







" Doctors of India should always bear sympathy and affection towards Covid-19 patients.







" Doctors advise the patients to have proper fluid intake along with Vitamin C.







" Freehand exercise should be made religiously on regular basis.







" Doctors also advise maintaining social distancing as well as not to attend any social gathering.







Like Indian norms, the citizens of Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh are adhering to similar norms like their Indian counterparts. It is both in India and Bangladesh as the social systems are identical in other aspects apart from political boundaries. It is a pity to note that both Indian and Bangladeshi citizens are strictly adhering to basic norms but there are even quite good numbers of nationals of both nations that are not at all carrying on all the relevant rules and regulations as per the directives of the governments of both nations. Doctors are advising for our betterments if we don't adhere to their instructions they will not be the loser rather common citizens are the worst affected.







In the process of the sufferings along with the sad demise of innocent citizens of both nations, there are reputed doctors of both nations who have lost their lives which are quite unfortunate. In the recent past, we lost from India, Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi, Mahubey Alam, Attorney General of the government of Bangladesh, etc various other reputed figures of both nations have lost their lives due to the occurrence of pandemic Covid-19 from both nations.





The writer is a freelance

contributor based in

Kolkata.

