Diner Sheshe





"The first thought was to postpone our wedding, but with the mahurat decided and the fact that we're moving to Bangalore for work together, we figured we'd do it now. Shreya wasn't entirely convinced of how wewere going to pull off a wedding during lockdown, and even told me, 'I'm just not excited enough.' That was my cue to make sure she just had fun!





We got permission from the cops for a gathering of 20 people, and followed safety procedures like masks, temperature meters and face shields. Who ever thought sanitizers would be a bigger priority at a Gujju wedding than the food? For everyone's safety, we cooked the entire meal at home and made a mandap out of 2 dupattas. Dadi stitched together garlands out of artificial flowers, and my cousins made her doli and my car out of cardboard boxes. They even added the 'Just Married' number plate.





When Shreya saw her Doli, she almost fell to the floor laughing! But then she gave me the biggest smile and I knew that she was finally excited! The attendees were on a 4 hour zoom call, all decked up, and throwing flowers at the screen for the pheras. When we sent out the e-vites, everyone responded, 'I can't wait for this!' And in the middle, one of my uncles got a little too excited. He started playing music videos on Youtube… on screen share. Dad literally had to call him and ask to stop sharing!







Honestly, this wedding was nothing like what we had planned, but It was filled with laughs, love and the intimacy of a small ceremony. It was the first online marriage in our family-one that's going to be told to our children and grandchildren for years to come. We began with wanting a big fat wedding, but not anymore. This was perfect- surrounded by friends and family, even if it was virtual. We'll definitely have a party with everyone once it's safer, but in the meantime, I'm just happy to wake up every morning to him and his coffee!"

Humans of Bombay, Fb

