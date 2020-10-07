'Population needs to be converted into manpower'



Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has called upon women councilors to increase their oversight of family planning activities implemented at the field level to help convert the population into manpower.





He made the call to the women councilors present at a meeting on strengthening family planning activities at the Mayor Hanif Auditorium in Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday, said a press release.The mayor advised the women councilors to visit each ward every week and investigate the work of the agencies involved in the implementation of family planning activities.





"Many of our women councilors are involved and many are not yet involved," he said adding " I urge you to get involved in this activity. If you are not informed, go where necessary and increase your involvement. Get involved, otherwise, there will be adversity in building Bangabandhu's golden Bengal," he said.





"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have succeeded in implementing the MDGs and now we will also succeed in the implementation of SDGs. That is why everyone must work together with sincerity and responsibility and increase supervision," he added.Asking the women, especially mothers, to step up their efforts to raise awareness, the DSCC mayor said, "No one should have more than two children, no one should stop breastfeeding before two years."





A full list of the area-based NGOs working in the DSCC for the implementation of family planning activities, their scope of work and specifically the individuals involved in the implementation of these activities was handed over to the women councilors at the meeting.





Among others, the corporation's chief executive ABM Aminullah Nuri and chief health officer Brigadier General Dr. Sharif Ahmed, Program Manager Department of Health Niazur Rahman spoke.DSCC Secretary Akramuzzaman, women councilors and regional executive officers were present at the meeting, among others.

