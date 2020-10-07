Rural road maintenance program starts

LGED officials of Cumilla south sadar upazila inaugurating rural road maintenance program marking the the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday. -AA



With the slogan 'Mujib Borsher Ongikar, Sarak Hobe Sangskar', the rural road maintenance program has started in Sadar South upazila in Cumilla marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The month-long program was inaugurated with the repairing of Bamisha-Jashpur via Boishakhola road in the upazila on Sunday. Upazila Chairman Golam Sarwar was present at the program as the chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Keyamuddin, Upazila Engineer Khandaker Mahmudul Ashraf and officials and employees of the LGED office were present on the occasion.









---Jahirul Haque Rasel, Cumilla

