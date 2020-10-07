Tanjin Tisha tests corona positive

Tanjin Tisha



Popular small screen actress Tanjin Tisha has been infected with coronavirus. On Monday (October 5) she confirmed the matter to the media.The actress received the Covid-19 test report on Sunday (October 4) night. Two days ago, she went to the hospital on her own initiative and gave samples for Covid-19 test.





Tanjin Tisha said, "Everyone please pray for me. I'm fine now. There is a slight fever, runny nose and cough. Besides, there is no problem other than not getting the taste of food. "





Tanjin Tisha has been in isolation since she got the test result. The actress has canceled shooting schedule and all other work. Tanjin Tisha said, "Many people will come in contact with me while shooting. So I decided to get tested for myself, my family and my colleagues. Now I am alone in my room. My mother passes me food when it is time."





Tisha's career began with fashion shoots and ramp modeling. She became the first model by participating in an advertisement of Robi directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury. This was an important aspect of her career.

