



The famous director of 'Chuye Dile Mon' Shihab Shaheen is making a crime thriller 'Morichika' based on true events. According to multiple sources, it is going to be made around the mysterious death of a popular model about 17 years ago.





Actress Mahiya Mahi is going to work here with popular actor Jovan. Farzana Rikta will be seen in 'Morichika' opposite Siam Ahmed who is playing the role of a police officer. In the meantime, the web series has come under a lot of discussion in terms of director, casting, and story.





This time a new surprise was come to the fore. Afran Nisho, a popular actor of the time, will be seen in the lead role in 'Morichika'. The director and the actor did not share anything about the official matter. However, several sources related to this series have confirmed this. The filming of the series has started in different locations of the capital Dhaka for the last few days.







Although Siam and Rikta took part in the shooting, Jovan-Mahi will join soon. However, before them, Afran Nisho started shooting from Monday (October 5). Shihab Shaheen told the media, "I want to finish the job for now. I'm sorry I can't say anything in detail about this. The production company will officially announce everything in time." The big budget 'Morichika' web series is expected to be released on the OTT platform 'Chorki' very soon.

