Najeeb Tarakai passes away after accident



Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order batsman, has died at 29 from injuries he sustained in a road accident. According to news reports, Najeeb was hit last week by a car while crossing the road at Eastern Nangarhar.





The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed on Tuesday, 6 October, that he had succumbed to his injuries. "ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked," the board said on social media.







Tarakai had featured in one T20I and 12 ODIs for Afghanistan, primarily as an opening batsman. His T20I best of 90 came against Ireland in 2017. He averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name. After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.









---ICC

