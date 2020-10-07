No Mashrafe in BCB's three team 50-over tournament

Bangladesh cricket team during 2-day warm-up match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. -BCB



Competitive cricket will return to the country after a gap of six months with a three-team 50-over tournament. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday has announced the competition which will feature National Team cricketers, players from the High Performance Unit and selected members of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup champion squad.





The event which starts from 11 October 2020, is a part of the continuing initiatives of the BCB aimed at a gradual resumption of normal cricketing activities which have been disrupted since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





BCB announced a pool of 45 cricketers for the competition but former ODI skipper Mashrafe bin Mortaza is not there. Mashrafe earlier quit Test and T20 international. He also stepped down as ODI skipper in March this year but he wants to continue ODI cricket. But the 36-year-old pacer Mashrafe is not in the three-team ODI tournament.





BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon said, "Mashrafe was infected by Corona. He still could not overcome the stress of being infected by corona. That is why Mashrafe himself is not willing to play in this tournament. So it is not true that he was not taken in this tournament. But Mashrafe will definitely be played in the next available tournament."







Speaking of the next available tournament, Papon said, "A Twenty20 tournament will be held with five teams. But I am not sure whether it will be a corporate league or a BCB management tournament like the last BPL. The matter has not been finalized yet. "





The three-team ODI tournament is expected to provide leading and upcoming cricketers the opportunity for some quality competitive cricket in the current situation. The three teams have been named after respective captains Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tamim Iqbal.





Each team will face each other twice with the top two on points featuring in the final on 23 October. All the games will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and will be day/night. There will be reserve days for every match. To ensure health and safety standards for Covid-19, the players, support staff, match officials and relevant personnel including grounds and facilities staff will be placed in a bio-secure bubble for the tournament.







