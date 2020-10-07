Shadman, Tamim leads Cook XI to comfortable victory

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal playing a shot for Ryan Cook XI against Ottis Gibson XI in two-day warm-up game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. -Collected



Openers Shadman Islam and Tamim Iqbal hit a scintillating half-century as Ryan Cook XI pulled off a thumping six-wicket victory over Ottis Gibson XI by D/L method in a rain-interrupted two-day warm-up game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, BSS report.







Shadman struck highest 83 while Tamim a fluent 64 as Cook XI, named after fielding coach Ryan Cook reached a revised target of 201 in 41.4 overs, losing four wickets. Gibson XI, named after fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson earlier on day one scored 248-8 but the target of Cook XI was set for 200 in 43 overs due to the rain.





Tamim struck 10 boundaries in a knock for which he faced only 80 deliveries. Shadman played 99 balls to score 83 in which he clattered eight fours and one six. They added 107 runs in just 23.1 overs before the opening session was washed out due to rain.However their fluent batting enabled Cook XI to knock off the target in just two sessions. Nayeem Hassan gave the breakthrough first, having dismissed Tamim before he added another wicket to his tally by removing captain Mominul Haque for 10.





Shadman however played with unwavering resolve even though he lost another experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim for 11. With the team 23 runs away to the victory, Shadman was dismissed by Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. Yasir Ali Rabbi with unbeaten 24 runs helped the side canter to the victory.







Mithun was 5.Earlier, thanks to Imrul Kayes 59 and Mahmudullah Riyad's 56, Ottis Gibson XI amassed 248-8. Liton Das was the other notable scorer with 44 while Mosaddek Hossain Saikat remained not out on 29.Like the first warm-up game, Taskin bowled with aggression in the second game too as he snapped up 3-42.Revised target for Ryan Cook XI 200 in 43 overs.









Ryan Cook XI 201-4 in 41.4 overs (Shadman 83, Tamim Iqbal 64, Yasir Ali 24 not out; Nayeem 2-49, Mosaddek 1-21, Rubel 1-33) beat Ottis Gibson XI 248-8 in 72 overs (Imrul 59, Mahmudullah 56, Liton Das 44, Mosaddek 29, Soumya 26; Taskin 3-42, Mithun 2-10, Al Amin 1-36, Saifuddin 1-42, Taijul 1-76) by 6 wickets as per D/L method.





