Fakrul Alam appointed director of BSMRIPL at DU



Former Professor of Dhaka University (DU) English Department and UGC Professor Dr. Fakrul Alam has been appointed as Director of newly established 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty' at DU. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaru-zzaman gave him this appointment on Tuesday.





Prof. Dr. Fakrul Alam will be the first Director of the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty' and he will serve the Institute for the next three years. Prof. Dr. Fakrul Alam is a renowned academician, researcher and translator. He translated Bangabandhu's 'The Unfinished Memories' into English and many other books.



