Rapists to be tried by speedy trial tribunals: State Minister



State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Tuesday said criminals involved in the Sylhet gang rape and Begumganj incident will be tried by speedy trial tribunals and punished."Rapists and torturers of women and children have no social or political identities.







They should be boycotted by the family, socially and expelled from educational institutions," she said at a virtual seminar on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day in the city.The accused involved in Sylhet and Nokhali rape incidents have been arrested and cases were filed against them, said Indira. "Rapists and torturers of women and children must be punished," she said, reports UNB.





Indira said a committee has been formed to prevent sexual harassment at educational institutions while stipends are being provided to female students to increase their presence and a 24-hour help line has been opened to provide them assistance. "





Today's girls will ensure the 50-50 employment status of women in 2041 and pledge of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be seen as a charter for the liberation of women around the world to achieve equality, empowerment and progress," she said.In Noakhali, miscreants tortured a housewife after undressing her and recorded the incident on phone. Protests erupted after the clip went viral on the social media.The victim filed two cases 33 days after the incident accusing nine people on Sunday.





One case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act.In Sylhet, a 19-year-old girl was raped at the MC College dormitory on the night of September 25. The victim's husband filed a case at Shahporan Police Station in the early hours of Sept 26 against nine people mentioning the names of six.Eight of the accused are currently in police custody.





