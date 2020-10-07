Shakib voices to stop violence against women



Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has raised his voice seeking an end to the recent incidents of violence against women, UNB report. Shakib, who is currently staying in the USA with his family, manifested his stance against women repression in a social media post. "





I am the son of a wonderful woman, husband to a wonderful woman, brother to a wonderful woman and the father of two young wonderful women too. I cannot stay silent against the heinous wrongdoings, especially rape and murder, these savage beings are committing against women and children irrespective of their age or religion on a daily basis. I stand against all kinds of hatred and violence against human beings," Shakib wrote in a Facebook post.







"It is our duty to protect and fight for each others' rights just as our freedom fighters fought for our rights when it mattered most. Let us join hands and fight against this moral plague in our country and protect our women and children so they can dream and live their lives without fear.







Remember, if we let this barbaric behavior and mentality continue, one day the victim may end up actually being one of our loved ones," Shakib further added. Some recent incidents of rape and violence against women, including the one at Sylhet's MC College campus and Nokhali's Begumgnj sparked outrage and protests across the country.





