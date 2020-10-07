State Minister unhappy over BPC's poor performance



State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid has expressed dissatisfaction at the below par performance of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) as the state-owned body failed to make satisfactory progress in implementing some top priority projects.He was presiding over a virtual meeting to review the implementation progress of different projects under BPC on Tuesday.





He found that BPC has been lagging behind the schedule in implementing top priority projects including installation of single point mooring with double pipeline, Dhaka-Chattogram petroleum supply underground pipeline, and setting up of Eastern Refinery Unit-2.The State Minister said sometimes the inefficiency or failure of the project directors push up the overall cost and asked why should theconcerned ministry take the responsibility of such cost escalation.





Senior Secretary at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division Anisur Rahman and BPC Chairman Md Shamsur Rahman attended the meeting. Nasrul directed the Energy and Mineral Resources Division to appoint concerned officials to monitor and supervise the projects.





He also asked the officials concerned to complete the projects' implementation work before the timeline. "If necessary, you must work extra hours," he said.It was informed at the meeting that the Energy and Mineral Resources Division received Tk 2,960.48 crore as annual development programme (ADP) budget allocation in the fiscal year 2020-21 of which Tk 664.89 crore was spent until September.Of the allocation, BPC received Tk 1,639.41 crore for its 10 projects.







