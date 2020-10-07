NHRC files case over Noakhali rape incident



An inquiry team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the spot in Noakhali on Tuesday where a woman was raped. NHRC also filed a case over the incident on the basis of the statement of the rape victim, reports BBC.The victim woman has complained to NHRC that she was raped twice during last two years excluding the latest occurrence.





The raped housewife was stripped off. Its video clip spread across the country through social media. A lot of hue and cry are going on over the matter. Allegations show that the woman was raped on 2 September but the local public representatives did not take any action. A local union parishad member has been arrested in this connection and has been put on remand for hiding the incident.



Noakhali Police Super Alamgir Hossain told media that the victim woman told the union parishad member about the assault on her but the member did nothing to this end.Demonstrations over the rape incident have been going on all over Bangladesh including Dhaka. Police interrupted a black flag procession which was moving towards the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.



NHRC Director Al Mahmud Faizul Kabir said that they have taken statements from the victim woman and local people.On the other hand, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that police have been able to arrest the accused ones right after the rape took place. He added that those responsible for the crime will be prosecuted no matter whoever they are.



