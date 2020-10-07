'Govt doesn't show mercy to any offender'



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government is taking actions against offenders whether they are very powerful or not."Recently, rape incidents have risen. But the government is showing no mercy to anyone. It is taking actions against offenders in a self-motivated way whether they are very powerful or not," he told a meeting of the AL secretariat at the party's central Bangabandhu Avenue office.





Mentioning that rape is a social disease as well as criminal act, he said offenders don't have any party identity and if anyone tries to divert the incident to a different direction by giving a political tag, its trial may face hindrance. "The government did not show any partiality to anybody. Rape is one kind of terrorism. The government did not show the minimum level of mercy to those who are found involved in rape and murder," he said.





The AL general secretary urged all to build united social resistance against such heinous crime like rape."The government is bringing offenders to justice in rape incidents. But we will have to build a united social resistance against such incidents," he said.The minister urged those who are waging movement in protest against rape to keep patience as the government is taking actions in the incidents.





Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Advocate Afjal Hossain and Mirza Azam, Publicity and Publications Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Labour Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam Amin and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan attended the meeting, among others.











