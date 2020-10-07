'2nd Covid-19 wave timing unclear'



Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said Bangladesh can avoid the second possible wave of coronavirus during the upcoming winter if people properly maintain the health hygiene rules.Speaking at a discussion at a city hotel, he, however, said they will be able to tackle it well even if the country witnesses the second wave of the deadly virus, reports UNB.





"I don't know when the second wave of coronavirus will hit. If everyone properly follows the health rules, there'll be no second wave."The health minister also said they are still not sure when the first wave of the virus may end. However, at a discussion couple of weeks back, the health minister said that the second wave of Covid-19 has begun in the country.





Bangladesh Private Medical College Association arranged the programme on the preparation for the second wave of the virus.He said people usually gather at various programmes, including wedding ceremonies, during the winter which may cause the rise in the corona infection rate. "But we're ready to contain it."





Zahid Maleque said the coronavirus tests are now being conducted at 107 laboratories, but the number of suspected corona patients coming for the tests at the labs has declined.He urged people having the symptoms of the virus to undergo tests and infected ones to go to hospitals as there are 20,000 beds for providing them treatment.About vaccines, the minister said no corona vaccine has so far been developed. "





We're in touch with all the relevant agencies and we'll get it if one hits the market."He also said they are working to collect the vaccine as per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman was present at the programme as a special guest held with Bangladesh Private Medical College Association president MA Mubin Khan in the chair.







