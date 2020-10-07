Actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay infected with Covid-19



Dada Saheb Phalke winner and veteran actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay has tested positive for Covid-19. He is 85 years old.Chattopadhyay was admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital. His family confirms that the actor had been unwell for a few days, following which a Covid-19 test was done. His test reports came back positive on the morning of 6 October, reports The Quint.





A legend in Bengali cinema, Chattopadhyay is known for his award-winning work, including his collaborations with director Satyajit Ray.Some of his best known works include the "Feluda" series, "Charulata", "Apu'r Shangshar", "Aranyer Din Raatri", "Ghare Baire" and "Shakha Proshakha".





Chattopadhyay reportedly resumed shooting a few days ago. Earlier Bengali actor Ranjit Mullick, his wife, his daughter, actor Koel Mullick, and her husband had contracted the virus. Bengali film director Raj Chakraborty had also tested positive for the same, but has since recovered.Chattopadhyay is reportedly stable, with mild fever.







