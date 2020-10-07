Stimulus packages helped economy rebound: PM



The stimulus packages given by the government to different sectors, particularly agriculture and industrial ones, have helped the economy of the country rebound during the Covid-19 pandemic.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came up with the assesment on Tuesday while giving her introductory speech at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conference.







She said, "We have allocated stimulus packages to agriculture sector directly alongside providing it to industrial and other sectors separately. We have given the stimulus packages to small, medium, big and garment industries separately. Such an initiative of giving the stimulus packages separately to every sector has made able to keep the country's economy moving amid the Covid-19 pandemic."





Planning Minister M A Mannan also joined the virtual meeting from the Ganabhaban while other ministers and secretaries concerned attended it from city's Sher-E-Bangla Nagar NEC conference room. She went on to add, "We have taken the initiative timely. In doing so, we didn't even think how much money we have, rather reached money to every sector and the people to keep moving the wheels the country's economy."





"We have given utmost priority to agriculture aimed at increasing the food production so that the people of the country do not suffer from food crisis,'' she added."We have been able to increase food production and thus ensured food security," she further added.





Regrding revival of the industrial sector, the premier said that the country's trade and commerce have started their reviving soon after they have received the stimulus packages.She said, "There is no sector which has not received assistance from us. We have reached the stimulus packages to not only the richest businessmen but also to the people involved in all kinds of business. The stimulus packages and cash incentives have boosted the country's trade and commerce."





The stimulus packages and cash incentives have also helped the commoners who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus in easing their hardships.The head of the government callled upon all concerned to reach the information regarding the success of announcing stimulus packages to keep running the country's economy as many people are habituated to criticise the government's initiative without knowing properly.





