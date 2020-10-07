Protests against rape continue for 2nd day

Protesters mostly students of Dhaka University demonstrated at Shahbagh and its adjoining areas on Tuesday demanding death sentences to rapists. -Agency



Protests against the growing incidents of rape, sexual harassment and violence against women continued for the second consecutive day across the country on Tuesday.People took to the streets and social networking sites to register their strong protests. Women blacked out their facebook profile photos condemning the incidents of violence against women. Some male facebook users also joined the protest program.





A viral message that is prevalent in facebook messenger since Monday reads, "It's a movement to show what the world might be without women. Your profile photo should just be a black square so that men wonder where women are. Pass it only to women. It's for a protest against woman abuse."







The protest came after recent gang-rape incident at Sylhet MC College and housewife gang-rape in Begumganj of Noakhali district. In capital Dhaka, people joined a mass gathering protesting the horrific incident of Noakhali's rape incident that has gone viral on social media.





As part of an anti-rape program, Chhatra Union leaders and workers began protests under the banner of "People and Students Against Rape and Oppression" and gathered in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh around 12:00 pm.Writers, poets, artists and women's rights activists came around to join the protests.





Around 1:15 pm, the rally hoisted a black flag and started march towards the Prime Minister's Office from the Shahbagh intersection. They were barricaded by the police at the Hotel Intercontinental intersection.Sommilito Sangskritik Jote urged the government to ensure an exemplary trial of the rapists.





State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nesa Indira Tuesday said rapists and the perpetrators of violence against women and children must be punished and eliminated from family and society."They have no political, social or family identity, they also have to be expelled from the educational institutions forever, women and child abusers and rapists must be punished," she said.





In Rajshahi, students staged demonstrations blocking roads in the city protesting the rape incidents and demanding punishment of the rapists.In Sylhet, students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) formed a human chain in front of its main gate around 11am.The students also demanded the highest punishment of the rapists.





In Chuadanga, general people, including students, teachers, journalists and civil society members, formed a human chain in front of Shaheed Minar of Chuadanga Government College in the morning protesting the rising rape incidents across the country. In Satkhira, a human chain was formed at Shaheed Alauddin Chattar in the district town around 10:30am demanding punishment of the rapists.







