Madrasa girl ‘raped’ in Barishal: One held





A madrasa girl was reportedly raped by a young man at Charpattania in Sadar upazila on Tuesday.





Police arrested Monir Hosain Jibon, 29, son of Altaf Hawladar in this connection, said Anwar Hossain Talukdar, officer-in-charge of Port Police Station.





Monir used to go to the victim’s house and addressed the victim’s mother as his mother, the OC said.





Monir entered the victim’s house on Tuesday afternoon when he saw the girl, a class VIII student of Shaheberhat Fazil Degree Madrasa, alone and violated her.





Hearing her screams, locals caught Monir and handed him over to the police.





A case was filed.

