Noakhali housewife molestation: Two more accused held





Detectives arrested two more suspects from Noakhali’s Begumganj upazila early Wednesday in connection with the torture of a housewife.





The arrestees were identified as Shohagh, son of Pora Munshi and Nur Hossain, son of Soleman of Ekhlashpur union.





Alamgir Hossain, the chief of Noakhali police, said a team of DB police arrested them from Ekhlashpur area.





With this, eight people have so far been arrested over the incident.





The victim was allegedly molested by some local miscreants at Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur Union last month but the incident came to light after a video of the barbaric incident went viral on the internet.





The miscreants tortured the housewife after undressing her and captured it on phone. The video sent a shock wave throughout the country, triggering protests everywhere.





The victim filed two cases accusing nine people on Sunday, 33 days after the incident.





One of the cases was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act.





Meanwhile, a Noakhali court placed main accused Badal Mia on a seven-day remand on Tuesday. It also put local UP member Moazzem Hossain on a two-day remand.

