Bangladesh’s emergence, Bengali nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the emergence of Bangladesh, its independence and self-identity of the Bengali Nation are closely linked with the life of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





"We could get the chance to know the history of Bangladesh's emergence, its independence and self-identity of the Bengali nation if we go through the life history of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she said.





The Prime Minister said this while unveiling the wrapping of the braille version of ‘Unfinished Memoirs’ of Bangabandhu at her official residence Ganobhaban. Social Welfare Ministry published the braille version of the book in six parts.





She said that the life of Bangabandhu is being sketched in this book.





Besides, she said, this book contains the history of his struggle, from the Language Movement to the independence of the country, and anyone can get many information from this book.





She said that this book has already been published in 14 languages and permission has been sought to publish it in some other languages.





"Those who read this book, accept it widely," she added.





Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, said the history of Language Movement and struggle for independence was distorted after the assassination of the Father of the Nation and the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was erased from everywhere.





"After publishing this book, we got slight relief from the history distortion," she said.





She mentioned that the history of the struggle of the country, especially the struggle of the Father of the Nation, and the steps of the independence came out when the book based on Pakistani intelligence branch began to be published.





In this connection, she said that more books based on Pakistani intelligence branch reports will come out in future while some have already been published.





Thanking the authorities concerned for publishing the book in braille version, the Prime Minister asked them to make sure that this book will be available in the libraries where people with visual impairment go so that they can read this book easily and learn about Bangabandhu and the real history of the country.





Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed also spoke at the programme.

