Global coronavirus cases reach 35,733,340: JHU









The global coronavirus caseload has reached 35,733,340 with 1,048,742 deaths worldwide, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The US has reported more than 7.5 million cases and 210,886 deaths from coronavirus – the world's highest.





US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were tested positive for coronavirus on Oct 1. Besides, Stephen Miller, senior advisor to Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19, said officials at the White House on Tuesday.





Since Trump tested positive last week, a number of senior Republicans and others close to him have been confirmed to have been infected.





India on Wednesday crossed 6.7 million-mark in total number of Covid-19 cases with 72,049 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, reports the Hindustan Times.





With 986 deaths reported during the same time, the total death toll stands at 104,555.





On recovery front, India is topping the chart with a recovery rate of 84.7 percent, the health ministry data showed.





Besides, Brazil is the third worst-hit country with 4,969,141 confirmed cases and 147,494 deaths, according to JHU data.





Meanwhile, Russia’s total caseload reached 1,231,277 with 21,559 fatalities while UK has recorded 532,779 cases with 42,535 deaths till date.





The virus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The outbreak spread quickly across the globe in the first months of 2020 and declared a global pandemic by the WHO on March 11.





Covid-19 disrupts mental health services: WHO





The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted or halted critical mental health services in 93 percent of countries while the demand for mental health is increasing, according to a new WHO survey.





The survey of 130 countries provides the first global data showing the devastating impact of Covid-19 on access to mental health services and underscores the urgent need for increased funding.





The survey was published ahead of WHO’s Big Event for Mental Health – a global online advocacy event on Oct 10 that will bring together world leaders, celebrities, and advocates to call for increased mental health investments in the wake of Covid-19.





Warning of a difficult period ahead, the World Health Organization on Monday said that one in 10 people around the world may have contracted Covid-19.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh on Tuesday reported the death of 30 more patients from Covid-19 in 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,405.





During the same period, the health authorities reported 1,499 new cases after testing 12,345 samples.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.45 percent.





So far, 371,631 patients have been detected in the country since March 8 after testing 2,013,776 samples.

