Noakhali housewife molestation: Rape case filed against Delwar









A rape case was filed against Delwar Hossain who has been arrested for molesting a housewife in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali.





The victim, aged about 36, filed the case against Delwar and his associate Abul Kalam at Begumganj Model Police Station on Tuesday night.





The victim also filed another case under Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act against Delwar, leader of ‘Delwar Bahini’ and his second-in-command Kalam.





Police said Delwar has violated the victim several times at gun point one year ago.





According to the case statement, Delwar alias Delu and his associates Kalam swooped on the victim’s house in Begumganj upazila around 11am on Oct 5, 2019.





Later, he raped the victim after threatening her with gang rape.





Delwar raped the victim again on April 7, 2020.





Besides, two more cases have been filed against Delwar.





He will be produced before a Noakhali court on Oct 13, said Alamgir Hossain, the chief of Noakhali police.





Earlier, detectives arrested two more suspects from Noakhali’s Begumganj upazila early Wednesday in connection with the torture of the housewife.





The arrestees were identified as Shohagh, son of Pora Munshi and Nur Hossain, son of Soleman of Ekhlashpur union.





With this, eight people have so far been arrested over the incident.





The victim was molested by some local miscreants at Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur Union last month but the incident came to light after a video of it went viral on the internet.





The miscreants tortured the housewife after undressing her and captured it on phone. The video sent a shock wave throughout the country, triggering protests everywhere.





The victim filed two cases accusing nine people on Sunday, 33 days after the incident.





One of the cases was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act.





Meanwhile, a Noakhali court placed accused Badal Mia on a seven-day remand on Tuesday. It also put local UP member Moazzem Hossain on a two-day remand.

