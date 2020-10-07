Daily count: 35 virus deaths, 1,520 cases





Bangladesh has logged 1,520 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the tally so far to 373,151.





The death toll jumped to 5,440 after 35 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, the government said.





The number of recoveries outpaced active cases in the same period as another 1,798 patients recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care. It brings the total to 286,631.





A total of 13,032 samples were tested at 109 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.66 percent, according to data released by the health directorate.

