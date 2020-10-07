Police seek co-op from journos to root out crimes

Officers of Sadar Police Station in Brahmanbaria have urged journalists to cooperate in rooting out crimes from society.

Officer-in-charge Abdur Rahim, officer-in-charge (investigation) Md Shahjahan and officer-in-charge (operations) Istiaque Ahmed came up with the call while greeting the newly-elected committee of Brahmanbaria Press Club at the club auditorium on Tuesday.

They handed over a bouquet of flowers to new president Reazuddin Jami and general secretary Jabed Rahim Bijon.

Newly elected vice president Ibrahim Khan Sadat, joint secretary Syed Riaz Ahmed Opu, treasurer Nazrul Islam Shahjada, office secretary Shahjahan Shaju, library and sports secretary HM Siraj, cultural and information technology secretary Mojibur Rahman Khan, executive members Monir Hossain and Farhadul Islam Parvez were present on the occasion.

