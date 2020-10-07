Sarail Reporters’ Unity: Sumon convener, Taslim member secretary

The convening committee of Sarail Reporters’ Unity has been formed.

Ariful Islam Sumon and Taslim Uddin were unanimously made convener and member secretary of the committee at a meeting held at the office of the organization in Sarail upazila headquarters of Brahmanbaria on Wednesday evening.

The other members of the convening committee are Ohiduzzaman Laskar Opu, Nurul Huda and Rakibur Rahman Rakib.

The executive committee of Sarail Reporters’ Unity will be elected within three months.

The new convening committee sought cooperation from all to discharge their duties.

