Diner Sheshe





"Love came into my life when I least expected it. After 2 failed relationships, I wasn't ready to trust anybody. So when Ashish, my classmate, tried to set me up with his friend, I blatantly said, 'No'. To change the topic, Ashish started talking to me casually. He asked about my hobbies, family, exams... we became good friends. Once, when our teacher chided me for not finishing my homework, he stood up and said, 'Iski punishment mai le lunga'; everybody laughed. I didn't even realise when I started feeling for him- we'd text all day and walk to school together. Few weeks later, when he asked me out, I said, 'Never make me cry; never cheat on me?' and he said, 'Never.'







After graduation, we both got busy with work. We began fighting a lot; I felt like he was avoiding me- even on my 25th birthday, we had an argument. The same night, a friend told me he was cheating on me. That was it; I texted him, 'It's over,' and blocked him. He started making a solid effort after-He missed meetings to spend more time with me. One of those days, while on a drive, he said, 'I love you.' And just before the lockdown, he told me, 'I'm going to talk to my parents about our marriage,' and hinted at a surprise on my birthday.





A day before my birthday, I got a call from his younger brother asking if I knew where Ashish was. I thought he was a part of the 'surprise' and pretended to know nothing. Then his older brother called and asked the same thing. At midnight, I was waiting for him but he didn't even call. I thought, 'How could he forget my birthday? I'll never forgive him.' (excerpt)





Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments