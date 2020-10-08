Worldwide waffling





In the upcoming Great India Sale, dates of which will be revealed today, Amazon India is going to sell the iPhone 11 for under Rs 50,000. There is already a deal teaser on the website about it, noting that the iPhone 11 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 4x999 in the upcoming sale. This will be the lowest ever price on this phone, claims Amazon.While the deal sounds enticing and it is one question many people may have is this: should I buy the iPhone 11 or wait for the iPhone 12.











Rafael Nadal comes face-to-face with the future in the shape of Jannik Sinner for a place in the Roland Garros semi-finals on Tuesday.Victory for the 12-time champion could set up another Paris clash with Dominic Thiem who he has defeated in the last two finals.However, third seed Thiem must first get past dangerous opponent Diego Schwartzman. Thiem arrived in Paris having captured his first Grand Slam title at the US Open and had made serene progress in the first three rounds until being given a huge scare in the last 16 by France's world 239 Hugo Gaston who pushed him to five sets and three and a half hours of toil.Ten of the 27-year-old Austrian's 17 career titles have come on clay.









Essendon will seek "compelling compensation" after defender Adam Saad told the Bombers he wishes to be traded to Carlton.Carlton have confirmed that Saad, who is out of contract, wanted to cross to the Blues. Sources said Saad had been offered a five-year deal. Carlton's head of football Brad Lloyd said on Tuesday night: "We can confirm that Adam Saad has today notified us of his commitment to join the Carlton Football Club."











Kenzo Takada, who passed away at age 81 this weekend from complications of COVID-19, was a towering creative icon I looked up to and a person who lived his life in a way I could always relate to: a gay Asian man working in the mostly white fashion business, finding his voice.People reference Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld as the major fashion figures of the 20th century, but to a gay Chinese boy who grew up living in the suburbs, Kenzo was the biggest star. In 1994, I was living in Berkeley and would frequent the Salvation Army store with my friends Carol, Cynthia, David, and Gina. We would run in like we were in a marathon, and we had a strict rule: No going ahead of your aisle.



