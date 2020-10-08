Published:  12:00 AM, 08 October 2020

Refat Hasan promoted to DMD

Md Refat Hasan has been promoted to the post of Deputy Managing Director and assigned to the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) through a notification of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance. Prior to his promotion, he served as a General Manager of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) for the EEF/ESF with great efficiency and reputation, said a press release on Wednesday.

He started his career in 1998 as a programmer in ICB. During his career, he held important positions in various departments including Systems Analysis Department, Hardware and Communication Division.

He played a significant role in coordinating the overall activities of the state-owned banks and financial institutions and the Ministry of ICT for setting up a Disaster Recovery Site in Jashore.


