Eegimental colors awarded to six units

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed addressing a regimental colour handover ceremony to six units of Bangladesh Army at MR Chowdhury Parade Ground in Cumilla Cantonment on Wednesday. -ISPR



A regimental colour giving ceremony of Bangladesh Army was held in Comilla Cantonment on Wednesday. Chief of Staff of Bangladesh Army General Aziz Ahmed attended the program as chief guest. General Aziz Ahmed congratulated the units who achieved the regimental colours. He said that it is a matter of high honour. He instructed the members of the units to work with efficiency, dedication, sincerity and a sacrificial approach for the welfare of the country. General Aziz Ahmed further said that Bangladesh Army has been playing vital roles in mitigating manmade and natural disasters as well as in working for the infrastructural and socio-economic advancement of the country besides safeguarding independence and sovereignty. Senior army officers and members of Bangladesh Army of different ranks and files attended the event.

