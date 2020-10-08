'State needs to bear all expenses of rape case'

Team Positive Bangladesh's (TPB) organized a human chain demanding the capital punishment for the rapist. -Zahidul Islam



The state must ensure all the expenses from hiring a lawyer for every rape cases to handling them so that the rapists could be brought under trail and the plaintiff does not hesitate in running the cases due to lack of money, said Team Positive Bangladesh's (TPB) spokesperson Golam Rabbani.





He came up with these remarks while speaking at a human-chain protesting alarming increase of rape incidents and violence against women across the country. The protest was staged on Wednesday at the foot of anti-terror Raju memorial sculpture of Dhaka University campus. Popular film artist Moushumi and Omor Sani along with 200 agitators attended the program in solidarity with the demand of Team Positive Bangladesh.





Bangladesh Chhatra League former general secretary Golam Rabbani announced a three-point demand from the protest, including to set death penalty as capital punishment for rape incidents considering the level of crime. He also urged to reform the existing 160 years old penal code. The other two demands are to formulate strict instructions to stop mockery in the name of arbitration at any stage of a criminal offense relating to rape and sexual abuse. And to ensure that the state bears all the expenses from appointing a lawyer to handling the case for the plaintiff and the victim of a rape lawsuit. Today there is an epidemic of rape all over the country. One of the reasons for today's situation is the victims of rape and abuses are not getting a fair trail. The rapists must be punished in a high scale so that no one else dares to do so, Rabbani suggested.







The government must ensure death penalty for rapists. We want to see the government is taking all possible measures to prevent rape, the state apparatus must take responsibility, TPB spokesman added.

