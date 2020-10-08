BARI holds workshop on identifying barriers to horticultural crop exports

BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam speaking at a workshop on horticultural crop exports and identification of various barriers in Gazipur on Wednesday. -AA



Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a day-long workshop on current status of horticultural crop exports and identification of various barriers to export at the Institute's Kazi Badrudduza auditorium on Wednesday.







The workshop was organized under the program 'Preparation of project proposal to develop and implement technologies to overcome the export barriers on horticultural crops' financed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Scientists from different divisions of BARI, teachers from different universities, FAO representatives were participated at the workshop.







BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam inaugurated the workshop as chief guest while BARI Director (Horticulture Research Centre) Dr. Abeda Khatun presided over the function. Director (Research) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Agriculture Faculty Dean of Bangladesh Agriculture University, Mymensingh Prof. M. A. Rahim, former value chain specialist of FAO Dr. Md. Saleh Ahmed, National Program Consultant of FAO and Representation in Bangladesh Dr. Farazi Binti Ferdous, Program Specialist (Horticulture) of Krishi Gobeshona Foundation Dr. Shahabuddin Ahmed were present as special guests.





Chief Scientific Officer and Head, Olericulture Division of BARI and Team Leader of the project Dr. Ferdouse Islam was the key-note speaker on the occasion. In his speech as chief guest, BARI Director General Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam said, at present, about 100 varieties of fresh horticultural crops are exported from Bangladesh to more than 40 countries of the world.







The major export markets of Bangladesh are United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Qatar, Russia, Italy and Kuwait. The demand for Bangladeshi horticultural products is increasing day by day in the world market. But we need to improve crop production and post-harvest management in line with international standards to ensure safe and quality export of produce.He also said, we need to focus on export-oriented production and research. Bangladesh needs to increase the quality of fresh fruits, vegetables and horticultural products to increase the demand of buyers abroad.







The production methods of fresh fruits and vegetables in Bangladesh and other western countries are completely different. Therefore, besides ensuring safe food production, existing production management also needs to be improved.





--- Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur

Leave Your Comments